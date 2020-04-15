Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:02 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 25,345 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 865 live in Lancaster County.

The state has also reported 584 deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications. Lancaster County is reported to make up 26 of those deaths, according to the department of health.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter last night that the county is actually up to 61 deaths.

So far, 108,286 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The backlog for unemployment claims in Pennsylvania is staggering. One man is at "28 days and counting" waiting for his benefits to go through.

- Lancaster colleges and universities are receiving about $23.5 million; about $11.7 million will go to students. Pa's state schools, overall, are expected to take a $70 million to $100 million hit this spring semester.

- Lancaster County is hiring a COVID-19 adviser in response to a potential surge of cases in Philadelphia.

- State police are saying they have no hate crime investigations relating to COVID-19 pending as of now, but urges people to report crimes if they happen.

- Blessings of Hope, a food distribution center in Leola, is running low on food because of COVID-19.

- You don't have to be productive today. It's okay to take a break for yourself.

- Lanternflies are going to hatch soon; their patterns won't change even if everyone is indoors due to COVID-19.

- A Lititz man, who has released over 75 albums, came out with a COVID-19 song called "World War COVID-19."

