Posted 12:01 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 16,239 cases of COVID-19, reports the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 561 are in Lancaster County.

The state has seen 310 deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/8/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 16,239 total cases statewide • 310 total deaths statewide• 82,299 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX pic.twitter.com/jq0HQFKUFN — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 8, 2020

The state department of health reports that 16 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, though coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has seen 29 deaths.

Yesterday was the single-highest fatal day for COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

So far, 82,299 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Posted 11:06 a.m.

Highmark announced Wednesday that this week it's starting to send primary care physicians more than $30 million in payments for a risk- and value-based reimbursement program called True Performance that rewards them for meeting quality measures and focusing on prevention and wellness initiatives.

The payments to more than 1,700 primary care practices or associated entities normally go out in June, but the insurer is starting them now "as many physician practices are being affected financially by stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 related issues."

Posted 9:52 a.m.

Lancaster County is up to 29 deaths, according to county coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni.

Seven people died yesterday, which makes April 7 the single-highest day for COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County.

Posted 7:03 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 14,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, Lancaster County has 490 cases.

The statewide death toll caused by COVID-19 is 240.

Twenty-two Lancastrians have died of complications relating to COVID-19, according to county coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni.

The Department of Health lists Lancaster County as having 14 deaths.

The Department of Health's numbers vary from Diamantoni's because there are different qualifications for when and how the death count is reported to the state.

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

So far, 76,719 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to know for today

- Here's some good news. Lancaster County residents remain true to their sense of community by doing uplifting activities.

- All counties in Pennsylvania now have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

- Tuesday's surprise start to trout season baffled anglers.

- Foster parents are learning what it's like to take care of kids during a pandemic crisis and stay-at-home orders.

- Area schools are using Zoom despite the app not having the best track record for security.

