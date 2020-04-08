Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:03 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 14,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, Lancaster County has 490 cases.

The statewide death toll caused by COVID-19 is 240.

Twenty-two Lancastrians have died of complications relating to COVID-19, according to county coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni.

The Department of Health lists Lancaster County as having 14 deaths.

The Department of Health's numbers vary from Diamantoni's because there are different qualifications for when and how the death count is reported to the state.

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

So far, 76,719 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to know for today

- Here's some good news. Lancaster County residents remain true to their sense of community by doing uplifting activities.

- All counties in Pennsylvania now have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

- Tuesday's surprise start to trout season baffled anglers.

- Foster parents are learning what it's like to take care of kids during a pandemic crisis and stay-at-home orders.

- Area schools are using Zoom despite the app not having the best track record for security.

What to read next