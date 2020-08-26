contact tracing answer the call logo covid-19 file

Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this image on social media Aug. 4, 2020, with the message: "Contact tracing is essential to slowing #COVID19. If you're sick w/COVID-19, you may get a call from a contact tracer to check on your health, discuss who you’ve been in contact with + ask you to stay at home to self-isolate. Answer the call to slow the spread."

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Editor's note: This story will be updated.

Posted 7:58 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 130,035 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also seen 7,605 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County had seen 6,518 total cases and 428 total deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has actually seen 404 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,445,170 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

