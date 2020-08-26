Editor's note: This story will be updated.

Posted 7:58 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 130,035 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also seen 7,605 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County had seen 6,518 total cases and 428 total deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has actually seen 404 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,445,170 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

