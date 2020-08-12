Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 1:27 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 121,130 total positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,385 people in Pa. have died from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,028 positive cases and 417 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,271,976 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:43 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 120,281 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,352 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has reached 5,999 total cases and 414 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has actually seen 396 total deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday night.

To date, 1,255,313 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

