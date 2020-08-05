Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.
Posted 8:26 a.m.
As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 115,009 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state has also reported 7,232 total deaths from COVID-19, which is 29 more than Monday's total.
Lancaster County has seen 5,705 total cases to date and 408 total deaths from COVID-19.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed yesterday with LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday night that the county has seen 388 total COVID-19 deaths.
To date, 1,156,520 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.