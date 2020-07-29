Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more information.

Posted 1:04 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 110,218 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,162 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has officially seen 5,414 total cases and 405 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,073,863 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 8:00 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 109,384 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 7,146 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,376 total cases to date and 403 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office reports that the county has actually seen 381 total deaths.

To date, 1,059,776 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

