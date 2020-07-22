Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 1:55 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 103,396 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also confirmed 7,063 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pa.

Lancaster County has seen 5,158 total cases to date, and 393 total deaths.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni said that the county has seen 379 total COVID-19 deaths, according to the coroner office's dashboard.

To date, 968,081 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 8:28 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 102,765 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This is an increase of 1,027 from Monday's count.

The state also confirmed 20 new deaths, bringing the state's total COVID-19 death count to 7,038.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County has reached 5,122 total cases of COVID-19 and 392 total deaths from the virus, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter around 1 p.m. Tuesday that the county has actually seen 376 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 952,998 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next