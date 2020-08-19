Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 11:53 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 126,149 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported that 7,523 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,287 total cases and 425 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,368,318 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Facts over fear. Here is the hospital data today. We have three hospitals that serve the approx. 550,000 citizens of Lancaster County. Penn LGH (data 8/19/20) COVID confirmed Patients - 16Wellspan Ephrata Hospital (data 8/19/20) COVID confirmed Patients - 3 1/5 — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) August 19, 2020

Posted 7:03 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 125,579 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also reported 7,499 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pa.

Lancaster County has seen 6,260 total cases and 422 total deaths from COVID-19.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,353,987 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

