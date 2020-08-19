Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.
Posted 6:48 p.m.
According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the COVID-19 death toll in the county is currently at 402.
Posted 11:53 a.m.
Pennsylvania now has 126,149 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state also reported that 7,523 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19.
Lancaster County has seen 6,287 total cases and 425 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.
To date, 1,368,318 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
Facts over fear. Here is the hospital data today. We have three hospitals that serve the approx. 550,000 citizens of Lancaster County. Penn LGH (data 8/19/20) COVID confirmed Patients - 16Wellspan Ephrata Hospital (data 8/19/20) COVID confirmed Patients - 3 1/5— Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) August 19, 2020
Posted 7:03 a.m.
As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 125,579 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state had also reported 7,499 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pa.
Lancaster County has seen 6,260 total cases and 422 total deaths from COVID-19.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,353,987 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.