Sewing masks

Sewing masks is one of the volunteer opportunities available this spring, helping such organizations as Lancaster Mask Sewists. The Amish community made these masks to donate to Lancaster Health Center in March 2020.

 Phil Lapp

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 6:48 p.m.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the COVID-19 death toll in the county is currently at 402.

Posted 11:53 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 126,149 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported that 7,523 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,287 total cases and 425 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,368,318 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:03 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 125,579 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Sign up for our newsletter

The state had also reported 7,499 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pa.

Lancaster County has seen 6,260 total cases and 422 total deaths from COVID-19.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,353,987 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next

Tags