Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. 

Posted 7:01 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 82,696 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

The state also reported 6,464 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday morning.

Lancaster County has seen 4,106 cases and 350 deaths, according to the state's department of health.

The county coroner's office says that Lancaster County has actually seen 337 deaths, according to the office's dashboard.

To date, 596,407 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

