Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.
Posted 7:03 a.m.
As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 125,579 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state had also reported 7,499 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pa.
Lancaster County has seen 6,260 total cases and 422 total deaths from COVID-19.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,353,987 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.