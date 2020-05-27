Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

To date, 69,417 Pennsylvania residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reported that 5,265 virus-related deaths have happened in the state.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/27/20 at 12:00 am):• 780 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 69,417 total cases statewide • 5,265 deaths statewide• 349,990 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 27, 2020

Lancaster County has 3,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 282 virus-related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 284 deaths.

So far, 349,990 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 68,637 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 5,152 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 2,985 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, 89 more cases than Monday's total. The state reports that the county has seen 281 deaths from the virus.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the county has actually seen 284 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 339,835 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster-area hospitals are asking patients not to delay seeking care as emergency visits tick up.

- HACC is hosting a four-week contact tracer training program starting June 8.

