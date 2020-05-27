Mask Signs Penn Sq 1.jpg
Buy Now

Two mask-related signs to help protect the community from COVID-19 were hung on the railings in Penn Square at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Lancaster city on Wednesday, April 30, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Was your most-anticipated summer event canceled?

You voted:

Posted 11:45 a.m.

To date, 69,417 Pennsylvania residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reported that 5,265 virus-related deaths have happened in the state.

Lancaster County has 3,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 282 virus-related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 284 deaths.

So far, 349,990 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:55 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 68,637 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 5,152 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 2,985 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, 89 more cases than Monday's total. The state reports that the county has seen 281 deaths from the virus.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the county has actually seen 284 COVID-19 deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter

To date, 339,835 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster-area hospitals are asking patients not to delay seeking care as emergency visits tick up.

- HACC is hosting a four-week contact tracer training program starting June 8. 

What to read next

Tags