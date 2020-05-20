Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest news.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 63,666 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state has also seen 4,624 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,593 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12,256 residents who have tested negative for the virus, says the Pa. Department of Health.

To help in PA's #COVID19 response, we requested + received additional support from @CDCgov for next 2 weeks. 3 teams arrived in PA last Thursday—2 teams assisting at long-term care facilities + 1 team assisting with food facility outbreaks. Read more: https://t.co/BbNFRAmxic pic.twitter.com/GjHsIJx90C — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 19, 2020

To date, 259 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19. This leaves the county's death-per-capita rate at 47.6 per 100,000, which ranks it 10th in the state.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 267 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 286,034 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Yesterday, the Pa. Department of Health released the full list of nursing home names with coronavirus cases and deaths. Several Lancaster County facilities were on the list.

- When the going gets tough for farmers, they get creative. Here's how a farmer sold his potatoes at roadside in Lancaster city.

- Elizabethtown Area High School hosted a semi-virtual graduation.

- LNP | LancasterOnline readers weighed in: should Lancaster County move to the yellow zone? Check out these letters to the editor.

