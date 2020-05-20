Re-Opening Lancaster County
Due To Corona We Are Closed Further Notice Mandatory By State says the sign in the door at Smokers Tobacco Shop in Ephrata Friday May 15, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest news.

Posted 7:01 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 63,666 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state has also seen 4,624 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,593 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12,256 residents who have tested negative for the virus, says the Pa. Department of Health.

To date, 259 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19. This leaves the county's death-per-capita rate at 47.6 per 100,000, which ranks it 10th in the state.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 267 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 286,034 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Yesterday, the Pa. Department of Health released the full list of nursing home names with coronavirus cases and deaths. Several Lancaster County facilities were on the list.

- When the going gets tough for farmers, they get creative. Here's how a farmer sold his potatoes at roadside in Lancaster city.

- Elizabethtown Area High School hosted a semi-virtual graduation.

- LNP | LancasterOnline readers weighed in: should Lancaster County move to the yellow zone? Check out these letters to the editor.

