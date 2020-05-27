Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 6:55 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 68,637 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 5,152 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 2,985 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, 89 more cases than Monday's total. The state reports that the county has seen 281 deaths from the virus.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the county has actually seen 284 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 339,835 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster-area hospitals are asking patients not to delay seeking care as emergency visits tick up.

- HACC is hosting a four-week contact tracer training program starting June 8.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next