Posted 2:37 p.m.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll in the county due to COVID-19 has risen to 245, three more than Tuesday's count.

Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that two of the victims were living in nursing homes, while the third died in a hospital.

Posted 11:40 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 58,698 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 3,943 deaths related to COVID-19.

As 13 more counties move to yellow phase + start reopening on Friday, here are a few things to continue doing while in 🟡:😷 wear a cloth mask when you leave home↔️ practice social distancing + keep 6 feet away from others👏 wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer pic.twitter.com/Brag9KaWcB — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 13, 2020

The state department of health also reported that Lancaster County has 2,325 positive cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths.

County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Tuesday night that the county has seen 242 deaths.

So far, 224,171 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:54 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 57,991 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 3,806 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,295 positive cases of COVID-19 and 168 deaths, according to the department of health.

Tuesday night, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 242 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 237,989 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster County's GOP officials are not backing down and still intend to move the county to Gov. Wolf's yellow phase Friday. Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace says she does not support the plan and will not stray from Gov. Wolf's orders.

- Lancaster County education workers speculate that going back to school in the fall could look different, with masks, social distancing enforcement and blended schedules.

