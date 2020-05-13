Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 57,991 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 3,806 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,295 positive cases of COVID-19 and 168 deaths, according to the department of health.

Tuesday night, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 242 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 237,989 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster County's GOP officials are not backing down and still intend to move the county to Gov. Wolf's yellow phase Friday. Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace says she does not support the plan and will not stray from Gov. Wolf's orders.

- Lancaster County education workers speculate that going back to school in the fall could look different, with masks, social distancing enforcement and blended schedules.

- Are you a first-time pet owner during a pandemic? The New York Times has just the guide for you.

