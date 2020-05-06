Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 6:38 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 50,957 COVID-19 cases and 3,012 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has seen 2,018 cases and 144 deaths, according to the state health department.

Though the DOH reports 144 deaths, Lancaster County has actually seen 207 deaths as of Tuesday night, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Yesterday, Dr. Diamantoni and several other county officials took part in a roundtable that answered what we did and didn't know about COVID-19 in the state. Click the link below to read more.

To date 199,925 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster Countians who died due to COVID-19 were veterans, farmers and scholars. Read more about their lives and deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- From drive-thrus to virtual commencement ceremonies, here's how area high schools are handling graduation this year.

- LNP | LancasterOnline held a roundtable discussion yesterday with several notable county leaders, including Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace, commissioner Josh Parsons, coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine LGH Dr. Michael Ripchinski; and director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall Dr. Berwood Yost. Here are the takeaways.

- Lancaster County is eyeing what it takes to reopen. Several leaders discussed a plan forward at a press conference Tuesday.

- Luther Acres Healthcare center has seen 18 deaths at its facility because of COVID-19.

What to read next