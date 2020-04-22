Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 34,528 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 1,564 deaths by COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 1,295 positive cases of COVID-19.

Though the health department slates Lancaster County at 88 deaths, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter last night that the death count had actually reached 111.

A reporter will talk with Dr. Diamantoni this afternoon; an updated death count will be provided.

So far, 5,956 Lancaster County residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

And, 132,323 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Disinformation and misinformation are thriving in the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's why.

- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has offered to give the addresses of those who have been infected to Lancaster County officials, though they say the conditions — which include signing a non-disclosure agreement — are too hard to meet and come with legal implications.

- A Pa. family worries about not having enough hydroxychloroquine, as it's being used as a COVID-19 treatment. The drug originally was used to treat diseases like malaria and lupus.

- New virus rules have been put in place throughout the state, but the plans don't include what to do about the seasonal and migrant employees who live in camps when working on Pennsylvania farms.

- Calls to county, state aging hotlines down but agencies see increase for food needs, resources, and help available.

- This week's "The Scribbler" column talks about homemade masks and how they can bring out the wearer's silly side.

