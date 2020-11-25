Pennsylvania has reported an additional 6,759 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The additional cases bring the state's overall total to 327,829.

Of the 6,759 cases reported, 335 were reported in Lancaster County. The county's total number of cases now stands at 15,019.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 512 deaths from COVID-19 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 485 deaths.

To date, 2,743,221 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

