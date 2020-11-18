Pennsylvania has broken another record for positive COVID-19 cases with another 6,339 residents testing positive for the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The additional cases brings the state's overall total to 281,852 cases.

Of the 6,339 positive cases reported, 250 were from Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county's total case count is now 12,853.

Lancaster County has seen three deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This brings the total death count in the county to 499.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported that the county has actually seen 467 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the coroner's office's interactive dashboard. As of 2 p.m., there were no new deaths reported from the coroner's office in the past 24 hours.

So far, 2,608,986 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.