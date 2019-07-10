Today will be one of the hottest days this week in Lancaster County and the humidity won't help it.
Temps will reach the high-80s today, with a high of 89. Tonight's low will be 71.
There's no chance of rain in the forecast.
Today's humidity will be 100%, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The UV Index today is a 10, meaning the risk of harm from being unprotected in the sun is extremely high.
Severe thunderstorms are predicted for the the northwestern part of the state today, which will bring showers to Lancaster County tomorrow.
7/10/19: 5:30 AM: A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through the NW and central mtns.— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 10, 2019
A better chance for storms will be tomorrow July 11th. A passing front will bring a slight risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/KsqCRBh1YF
There's an 80% chance of rain on Thursday with thunderstorms possible.
The National Weather Service says that storms should start tomorrow afternoon and could become severe.
Temps will be in the high-80s again tomorrow, but the humidity will drop.