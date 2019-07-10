Lancaster from above - Tellus
A man walks along King Street, framed by the railing on top of Tellus360, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Today will be one of the hottest days this week in Lancaster County and the humidity won't help it. 

Temps will reach the high-80s today, with a high of 89. Tonight's low will be 71. 

There's no chance of rain in the forecast. 

Today's humidity will be 100%, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

The UV Index today is a 10, meaning the risk of harm from being unprotected in the sun is extremely high. 

Severe thunderstorms are predicted for the the northwestern part of the state today, which will bring showers to Lancaster County tomorrow. 

There's an 80% chance of rain on Thursday with thunderstorms possible. 

The National Weather Service says that storms should start tomorrow afternoon and could become severe. 

Temps will be in the high-80s again tomorrow, but the humidity will drop.