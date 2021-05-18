A vigil to express support with the Palestinian people will be held Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021, at Penn Square in downtown Lancaster.

“Lancaster Vigil in Solidarity with Palestine” will take place from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Penn Square, North Queen and East King streets.

In a post at its Facebook page, event co-host Lancaster Stands Up says the United States government “has helped the (Israel Defense Forces) carry out its agenda of apartheid and ethnic cleansing.”

A press release from Lancaster Stands Up acknowledges grieving equally for the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives in the ongoing conflict, but adds, “We feel a responsibility to speak out against the disproportionate violence and oppressive policies of Israel’s government.”

The New York Times reports a week of fighting has killed more than 200 people in Israel and the occupied territories, with most deaths being Palestinians during Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

President Joe Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a description of the call posted at the White House website. Biden also expressed his support for a cease-fire.

Peace Action Network is co-hosting the vigil with Lancaster Stands Up.