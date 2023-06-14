Rain fell again Wednesday but not enough to get Lancaster County out of its drought.

Across the county, Wednesday’s rainfall ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to just under half an inch, according to Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University. The majority of the county received one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of rain.

“Today's rain did little, if anything, to alleviate the ongoing drought,” Elliott said in an email Wednesday. “It will take a rainfall surplus through the end of July or August to eliminate the drought.”

Per day in June, the county typically receives one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain, so according to Elliott, Wednesday’s rainfall wasn’t more than usual for this time of year.

On Monday, the county got four times the amount of rain than it did all the previous month — the driest May on record. Earlier this month, the U.S. Drought Monitor considered the county to be in a “moderate” drought, its second-lowest rating.

Last week, the Lancaster County commissioners issued a 30-day burn ban to prevent wildfires. This week, Elizabethtown Area Water Authority asked residents to reduce their use of water, and the Columbia Borough Council banned fireworks until July 9.

The next rainfall is expected Friday, but according to Elliott, the forecast is similar to Wednesday’s with below half of an inch of rain.

Most likely, the county will experience rain once or twice a week, Elliott said. Sometime in the middle of next week, there’s a “slim chance” of a steadier rainfall that has the potential to ease the drought.

“Every little bit helps and prevents the drought from worsening,” Elliott said.