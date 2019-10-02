Welcome to the hottest October 2 in Lancaster County.

But get your mittens ready, because the temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the low 40s.

The 92-year-old heat record fell around noon, when temperatures in Lancaster County climbed to 90 degrees.

"We have officially hit 90 degrees at the MU Weather Center -- this is only the 10th time we've hit 90 degrees in October over our 105-year climatology record in Lancaster," Millersville University Weather Information Center, tweeted. "Interestingly, only 3 of those 90° days occurred in the last 78 years .. with the other 7 btwn 1914-1941."

The record of 88 was set in 1927, Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College, said.

You can check weather forecasts and radar maps here.

The normal high temperature for Lancaster is 70 degrees, according to the NWS.

There's a 10% chance of showers and humidity will be relatively low, at 59%. Today should be a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Across all of Pennsylvania, a high of 100 degrees was reached on Oct. 5, 1941, in Phoenixville, Chester County.

“We’ll have more typical early-October weather once we get past the start of this week,” Pydynowski said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After today's heat, Thursday's high temperature drops to 67 -- then 65 on Friday and 64 on Saturday. You can check out the 7-day forecast here.

By the end of the week, shorts and sandals are likely to be replaced by gloves and windshield scrapers. Saturday morning's low for Lancaster will be in the low 40s, according to NWS.