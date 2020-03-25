Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; be sure to check back for the newest information.

Posted 12:13 p.m.

Update: The county-by-county case count on the department of health's website updated.

Pennsylvania is up to 1,127 positive cases of the coronavirus, reports the state department of health.

This is up from yesterday's 851 by a total of 276.

To date, there have been 11 reported deaths from the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

#COVID19 Update: Today (3/25/20 at 12:00 am), there are 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,127. There are 11 total deaths in PA.Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 25, 2020

Three deaths were reported in Northampton County, two each in Lackawanna and Allegheny counties, and one each in Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

The department of health's website lists one additional death, but does not attribute it to a county.

Lancaster County now has 12 cases of the coronavirus.

In Pennsylvania, there have been 11,193 tests that have come back negative for the coronavirus.

Posted 12:06 p.m.

Rep. Justin Simmons announced that Gov. Tom Wolf plans to enact a "stay-at-home" order for Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Just got word that Governor Wolf will be issuing a stay at home order for Lehigh County and Northampton County. It will begin at 8 P.M. tonight.This means the entire 131st District is now under stay at home order. I will keep you posted as I know more. — Rep. Justin Simmons (@RepSimmons) March 25, 2020

With this announcement, there would be 10 counties in the state under a "stay-at-home" order. Lancaster County is not one of them.

Posted 10:35 a.m.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health had done swabs of 652 people at its outdoor site for COVID-19 testing, a spokesperson said.

The site, at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, is for people whose doctors have ordered a test, not for the general public.

Posted 7:03 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 851 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 10 confirmed cases.

There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Two in Allegheny and Northampton counties, one in Lackawanna, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

Here is the full spread of coronavirus in Pa. by county.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 8,643 patients tested for COVID-19 showed negative results.

Case numbers will be updated around noon.

What to know for today

- Congress and Trump come to an agreement on a stimulus bill worth $2 trillion. It's reportedly the "largest economic rescue measure in history," reports the AP.

- Tait is changing its tune (for now). The company is considering producing hospital gowns and ventilator parts amid concert and live-event cancellations.

- A Lancaster man with stage IV cancer has to postpone removal of a cancerous spot on his adrenal gland, as it's considered an elective surgery. For now, all elective surgeries across the state are being postponed.

- Local gun stores have every intention of remaining open and offering curbside sales. The state recently amended its list of life-sustaining businesses to allow firearms dealers to continue to operate.

- Lancaster County schools are considering online learning, despite the risks for underrepresented students. Districts are trying to figure out how to help those lacking internet access, those with disabilities and those who have learned English as a second language.

