Posted 7:03 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 851 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 10 confirmed cases.

There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Two in Allegheny and Northampton counties, one in Lackawanna, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

Here is the full spread of coronavirus in Pa. by county.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 8,643 patients tested for COVID-19 showed negative results.

Case numbers will be updated around noon.

What to know for today

- Congress and Trump come to an agreement on a stimulus bill worth $2 trillion. It's reportedly the "largest economic rescue measure in history," reports the AP.

- Tait is changing its tune (for now). The company is considering producing hospital gowns and ventilator parts amid concert and live-event cancellations.

- A Lancaster man with stage IV cancer has to postpone removal of a cancerous spot on his adrenal gland, as it's considered an elective surgery. For now, all elective surgeries across the state are being postponed.

- Local gun stores have every intention of remaining open and offering curbside sales. The state recently amended its list of life-sustaining businesses to allow firearms dealers to continue to operate.

- Lancaster County schools are considering online learning, despite the risks for underrepresented students. Districts are trying to figure out how to help those lacking internet access, those with disabilities and those who have learned English as a second language.

