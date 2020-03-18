Editor's note: This story will update several times throughout the day. Check back for more information as it publishes.

Posted 10:41 a.m.

Lancaster General Health confirmed today that there is one patient at the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

It is the first case reported in the county. State officials have reported 96 in the state since Friday, March 6, and are due to give new numbers midday.

Posted 7:00 a.m.

The Pa. Department of Health announced that there were 96 cases in the state as of Tuesday evening. None are in Lancaster County.

The spread goes as follows:

Allegheny: 7

Beaver: 1

Bucks: 8

Chester: 4

Cumberland: 10

Delaware: 9

Lehigh: 1

Luzerne: 1

Monroe: 8

Montgomery: 32

Northampton: 1

Philadelphia: 10

Pike: 1

Washington: 2

Wayne: 1

Yesterday, in a press conference, Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the state's coronavirus statistics would be updated just once a day, due to the influx of cases.

Posted 8:41 a.m.

Giant announced that it would be modifying its hours for those aged 60 and older who may be susceptible to COVID-19.

From 6 to 7 a.m., the grocery store will be open exclusively for the 60+ year-old crowd, according to a press release.

What to know for today

- Amish schools have closed as a preventative measure, though weddings and church services are still happening

- Grocery store deliveries are on the up-and-up in Lancaster County

- Several county restaurants and bars are offering takeout and delivery options

- The Fulton Theatre canceled "Kinky Boots" and "Snow White"

- Easter egg hunts have been canceled, postponed or turned into drive-thru hunts

