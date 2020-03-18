Editor's note: This story will update several times throughout the day. Check back for more information as it publishes.
Posted 10:41 a.m.
Lancaster General Health confirmed today that there is one patient at the hospital being treated for COVID-19.
It is the first case reported in the county. State officials have reported 96 in the state since Friday, March 6, and are due to give new numbers midday.
Posted 7:00 a.m.
The Pa. Department of Health announced that there were 96 cases in the state as of Tuesday evening. None are in Lancaster County.
The spread goes as follows:
Allegheny: 7
Beaver: 1
Bucks: 8
Chester: 4
Cumberland: 10
Delaware: 9
Lehigh: 1
Luzerne: 1
Monroe: 8
Montgomery: 32
Northampton: 1
Philadelphia: 10
Pike: 1
Washington: 2
Wayne: 1
Yesterday, in a press conference, Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the state's coronavirus statistics would be updated just once a day, due to the influx of cases.
Posted 8:41 a.m.
Giant announced that it would be modifying its hours for those aged 60 and older who may be susceptible to COVID-19.
From 6 to 7 a.m., the grocery store will be open exclusively for the 60+ year-old crowd, according to a press release.
What to know for today
- Amish schools have closed as a preventative measure, though weddings and church services are still happening
- Grocery store deliveries are on the up-and-up in Lancaster County
- Several county restaurants and bars are offering takeout and delivery options
- The Fulton Theatre canceled "Kinky Boots" and "Snow White"
- Easter egg hunts have been canceled, postponed or turned into drive-thru hunts