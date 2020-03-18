Editor's note: This story will update several times throughout the day. Check back for more information as it publishes.

Important information

The Pa. Department of Health announced that there were 96 cases in the state as of Tuesday evening. None are in Lancaster County.

The spread goes as follows:

Allegheny: 7

Beaver: 1

Bucks: 8

Chester: 4

Cumberland: 10

Delaware: 9

Lehigh: 1

Luzerne: 1

Monroe: 8

Montgomery: 32

Northampton: 1

Philadelphia: 10

Pike: 1

Washington: 2

Wayne: 1

Yesterday, in a press conference, Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the state's coronavirus statistics would be updated just once a day, due to the influx of cases.

What to know for today

- Amish schools have closed as a preventative measure, though weddings and church services are still happening

- Grocery store deliveries are on the up-and-up in Lancaster County

- Several county restaurants and bars are offering takeout and delivery options

- The Fulton Theatre canceled "Kinky Boots" and "Snow White"

- Easter egg hunts have been canceled, postponed or turned into drive-thru hunts

