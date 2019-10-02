Wednesday's heat is forecast to be another record-setting day for October.

Tuesday was only the fifth time Pennsylvania has hit the 80-degree mark in October, since record-keeping began in 1957, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

And today's forecasted high of 92 means Wednesday could be the sixth, and exceed the record of 88, which was set in 1927, says Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College.

The normal high temperature for Lancaster is 70 degrees, according to the NWS.

There's a 10% chance of showers and humidity will be repetitively low, at 59%. Today should be a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Across all of Pennsylvania, a high of 100 degrees was reached on Oct. 5, 1941, in Phoenixville, Chester County.

“We’ll have more typical early-October weather once we get past the start of this week,” Pydynowski said.

After today's heat, Thursday's high temperature drops to 67 -- then 65 on Friday and 64 on Saturday. You can check out the 7-day forecast here.

By the end of the week, shorts and sandals are likely to be replaced by gloves and windshield scrapers. Saturday morning's low for Lancaster will be in the low 40s, according to NWS.