A Wednesday morning crash in downtown Lititz caused a power outage and road closure, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m., according to Lititz police. Officers closed South Broad Street from East Main Street to West Orange Street.

A large box truck and a sedan were involved in the crash, police said. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Traffic in downtown Lititz will be impacted for "a significant amount of time," police said.

About 60 customers are without power from the crash, according to the PPL outage map. Power should be restored in the area before 2:30 p.m.

Police were still on the scene an hour and a half after the crash.