A section of Route 72 was closed in both directions after an early morning crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Lebanon Road (Route 72), according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A vehicle hit an electrical pole, according to dispatch reports.

Both lanes between Mt. Hope Road to Cider Press and Mountain roads were closed, according to 511pa.com.

One person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and wires were reported on the road, according to dispatch reports.

PPL was called to the scene.

Emergency crews were cleared from the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to LCWC.