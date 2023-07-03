The billowing wisps of white and gray hanging over Lancaster on Sunday afternoon weren’t leftover smoke from fireworks.

That is, not until 10 p.m. that night.

Rain clouds teased parkgoers attending Long’s Park’s Patriotic Concert on Sunday. But as Tom Ellis, president of Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation, said, “as long as it’s not lightning, (the people) are gonna stay put.”

So on Sunday, concertgoers brought raincoats and umbrellas to the amphitheater, but also food coolers, picnic baskets and flying discs.

Tim and Barb Whitmer of Terre Hill were attending the concert for the first time this year, despite living in the area for some time.

Being back at the park was a nostalgic experience for the Whitmers. Both used to play instruments and sing at the amphitheater every summer with the New Holland Band, which would play as the opening act of Long’s Park Day of Music.

“We love band music — for us, the fireworks are a bonus,” Tim Whitmer said.

The concert’s patriotic themes were especially moving, the Whitmers said, as their son is a veteran of the Iraq War.

“We are grateful for the freedom that we’ve had for these 247 years now,” Tim Whitmer said, “and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate our nation’s birthday.”

Sunday’s concert had fewer attendees than usual, likely due to the threat of rain. Last year drew an estimated 30,000 people, and before a two-year pandemic hiatus, shows typically attracted about 10,000, Ellis said. Since the music can be heard from about a half mile away and the fireworks can be seen from even farther, Ellis says many tune into the performance from outside the park, too.

Lancaster city no longer sets off fireworks downtown, attracting even more attendees to the Long’s Park show. Ellis said some people get to the park as early as 8 a.m. to secure their spots and spend the day picnicking and exploring the area.

As of two years ago, Lancaster city has refrained from setting off its own fireworks, placing the amphitheater’s as the central display of the area.

“This is such an event that goes through generation to generation,” Ellis said.

This summer, the amphitheater celebrated its 61st year of summer concerts and its 50th year of holding the firework display.

Duff and Sue Forsythe of York were attending the concert for the first time in years, intrigued by the musical guest.

The U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own of Washington, D.C., traveled to perform in Lancaster, bringing with them singers and musicians from across the country and classic patriotic tunes.

Duff Forsythe says the Fourth of July serves as a compelling reminder of solidarity and the freedoms that Americans have.

The Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard was in attendance — as it has for decades. The guard is based in Lancaster and provides military funeral honors for any deceased military veteran, combat or otherwise. According to member Dan Flynn, the guard provided 340 funeral honors last year.

“It’s great, It’s a way for all of us to pay back,” Flynn said.