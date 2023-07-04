Fourth of July celebrations in Lancaster County could get a little damp this afternoon, but the skies should clear in time for fireworks.

A hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service out of State College on Monday noted the possibility of showers, gusty wind and inch-diameter hail extending into Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say the chance of rain between 2 and 7 p.m. today is about 40%.

AccuWeather is calling for partly sunny skies today with about a 50% chance of rain between noon and 2 p.m., giving way to a clear evening. The temperature is expected to peak at 86 around 4 p.m.

The isolated rain and thunderstorms follow another round of poor air quality due smoke drafting down from wildfires in Canada. The air cleared over the weekend, with air quality returning to normal by Monday afternoon.

Pennsylvania is currently under a drought watch, with much of the state experiencing a moderate drought. As a result, some areas of the county have issued warnings about fireworks and potential fires. Lancaster city and Millersville Borough police departments have issued warnings that consumer-grade fireworks are banned in their areas, where only professional or region-approved displays are permitted.

Currently, Columbia and Strasburg boroughs, Manheim Township and Northern Lancaster County Regional police departments have issued advisories to residents about safe use of fireworks. Their guidelines include:

— Fireworks cannot be discharged from or toward a motor vehicle or building.

— Fireworks cannot be ignited on public or private property without the permission of the owner.

— The person igniting fireworks cannot be under the influence of alcohol or any drugs.

— Fireworks cannot be set off within 150 feet of a building, whether people are in it or not.