Update: Union School Road was reopened around 7:30 p.m.

After Tuesday's snowfall of up to 5.5 inches, Wednesday's heavy winds and a drop in temperature, roads are slick.

Several accidents have been reported throughout the day, many of them caused by icy road conditions, according to emergency radio dispatch.

Anderson Ferry Road, which had a portion closed earlier in the day for a utility pole repair after a one-vehicle accident, was closed again in the evening for poor road conditions due to snow.

According to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, several cars have gotten stuck in and around Anderson Ferry Road due to the road being "a sheet of ice."

Donegal Springs Road, off of Anderson Ferry Road, is also closed. A 1.3 mile stretch, located off of Anderson Ferry Road, Union School Road to Iron Bridge Road, is closed as well.

Colebrook Road, in Mount Joy, has been shut down as well, starting at Carmany Road.

Snakehill Road, in Upper Leacock Township, is also closed due to icy conditions.

Here's a regularly updated list of the vehicle accidents and traffic disruptions for Wednesday evening:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

7 p.m.

Vehicle accident with no injuries at Crosswinds Drive and Lititz Pike, Warkwick Township, reported at 7:54 p.m.

Vehicle accident with no injuries at Junction Road and Warehouse Road, Penn Township, reported at 7:54 p.m.

Disabled vehicle at South Colebrook and Auction Road, Rapho Township, reported at 7:51 p.m.

Disabled vehicle at Pioneer Road and Strasburg Pike, West Lampeter Pike, reported 7:49 p.m.

Vehicle accident with no injuries at East Roseville Road and Lititz Pike, Manheim Township, reported at 7:47 p.m.

Vehicle accident with no injuries at Village Road and Mentzer Road, West Lampeter Township, reported at 7:46 p.m.

CLEARED: Disabled vehicle at South Penryn Road and Temperance Hill Road, Penn Township, reported at 7:43 p.m.

Disabled vehicle at East Oregon Road, Manheim Township, reported 7:41 p.m.

CLEARED: Traffic hazard on roadway at Bethany Road and North Farmersville Road, Ephrata Township, reported at 7:37 p.m.

CLEARED: Traffic hazard on the roadway at Hill Road and North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township, reported at 7:28 p.m.

CLEARED: Vehicle accident with no injuires at Anderson Ferry Road and Long Lane, East Donegal Township, reported at 7:27 p.m.

CLEARED: Vehicle accident with no injuries at Sunnyside Road and Elizabethtown Road, Rapho Township, reported 7:19 p.m.

Disabled vehicle at Sunnyburn Road and Elizabethtown Road, Mount Joy Township, reported at 7:15 p.m.

CLEARED: Vehicle accident with no injuries at Maytown Road and Haunstein Road, East Donegal Township, reported at 7:10 p.m.

CLEARED: Disabled vehicle at Sportsman Road and Lynn Road, West Cocalico Township, reported at 7:07 p.m.

CLEARED: Vehicle accident with entrapment at Mount Joy Road and North Erisman Road, Rapho Township, reported at 7:06 p.m.

6 p.m.