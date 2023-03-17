A road closure in Manor Township that was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to low temperatures in the forecast.

The affected section of River Road will now be closed the weekends of March 24 to 27, March 31 to April 3 and April 14 to April 17, according to the state Department of Transportation. The road will remain open the weekend of April 7 to 10.

The road closures at three locations between Blue Rock and Letort roads are needed to replace large pipes running underneath River Road.

Detours will be in place each weekend from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, using Penn Street, Central Manor Road and Letort Road.

The project was originally scheduled to begin March 10, but has been postponed twice due to weather. Additional weekends could still be needed if weather delays work again.

The pipe replacement is part of a $3 million project to repave and repair River Road between Letort Road and Penn Street, which is expected to be completed June 30. Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg is the contractor for the project.