Schools may allow fully vaccinated students to attend without masks, state officials say

Pennsylvania schools may allow fully vaccinated students to attend in-person classes without wearing a mask, though it’s not recommended, state health and education officials told school leaders Friday evening.

The news comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control released updated guidance allowing vaccinated individuals to ditch the mask in many settings, including indoors.

Lancaster County waste authority gets $240,000 state grant to make its fleet greener

The Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority has received a $240,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection to help fund the purchase of six more waste-transfer truck tractors that run on compressed natural gas, not diesel fuel.

The grant, announced Thursday, came from DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive Grant program, which encourages the public and private sectors to buy vehicles that run on cleaner-burning fuels.

'Bugs rain down': State targets massive mayfly swarms with lighting plan for Columbia bridge

Massive swarms of mayflies that have threatened driver safety on a bridge connecting Columbia and Wrightsville have officially become a million-dollar problem in Lancaster and York counties.

That’s the case as state transportation officials propose expensive lighting upgrades to control the bugs on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Lancaster man is putting sweat equity into his new city home, made possible by Habitat for Humanity's Faith Build program

Even when Denny Valerio’s work week is through, the hard work continues.

For the past year, he has spent most of his days off helping to renovate his future house in the 400 block of East Strawberry Street for himself and his two daughters, Davina, 5, and Dayanara, 11. They hope to move in by June, when the house — underwritten by Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent Financial — will be dedicated at a celebration, perhaps on the porch because of the pandemic.

Former N.C. district attorney assigned to represent man charged with killing Manheim woman in road rage incident

The man charged with killing a Manheim woman along a highway in North Carolina in March is now being represented by Johnson Britt, a former Robeson County, North Carolina, district attorney.

Britt was appointed Friday by Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre to represent Dejywan Floyd for pending felony charges in addition to the first-degree murder charge stemming from the I-95 shooting, according to a report from The Robesonian.

Here's when the Fulton Theater reopens, and which shows it will host this season

Before the first mainstage musical of the season opens in September, the Fulton will welcome audiences back — in a socially distanced way — with “Together We Celebrate,” a concert of popular Broadway tunes, that will run July 6 to Aug. 15, says Eric Pugh, marketing director for the Fulton.

That will be followed by the opening mainstage show in September, “Fun Home,” an award-winning musical that was originally slated for the 150-seat Tell Studio Theatre on the Fulton’s fourth floor.

Pandemic-induced cycling boom drying up supply at local bike shops; 'Nobody has it'

After months of not going out during the pandemic, Eric and Lori Orihuel decided to do something they hadn’t done in more two decades: go mountain biking.

So, the Lancaster couple rented mountain bikes last November and rode on some trails around Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County. Not long after, Eric Orihuel borrowed a friend’s new mountain bike and realized how much he wanted to get back into the sport.

Donegal alum Becca Yunginger off to promising start in her first year competing in triathlons

Competing in her second triathlon and first half-Ironman earlier this month, Donegal alum Becca Yunginger endured rookie mistakes. Out of the gate, her goggles fogged up as soon as she hit the water.

“I never swam in open water,” Yunginger said. “The whole way out I was just trying to find any people to lead me in the right direction.”