Pennsylvania leaders on Wednesday urged anyone who needs food to reach out for help, saying a variety of changes have been made to simplify the process.

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said some people don't know where to find food resources, and others "need the service but can’t bring themselves to accept the offer."

"Please know that we want you at this table; we want to help you," he said. "The charitable food system was designed for times like this."

Redding and Gov. Tom Wolf said calling 211 is a good way for people to connect with local food assistance programs. Links to resources are also available at pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/#ForIndividuals under "Food Assistance."

Redding also noted that SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, sometimes called food stamps — is critical, and benefits are being expedited.

"For every meal served at a food bank, the SNAP program provides nine," he said.

Redding also said a temporary federal policy will allow restaurants and stores to sell ingredients and bulk prepared items to customers.