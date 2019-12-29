Hunter Lehman gave the best hugs.

The Ephrata 21-year-old, who died early Sunday in a fatal car crash, also loved snowboarding, was an all-star volleyball player and hoped to take over the family business — Lehman Concrete — someday, his mother said.

Hunter was "loved by all who knew him," Jennifer Lehman said Sunday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Kleinfeltersville Road and Laurel Drive at 12:47 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Initial calls to 911 said that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, police said. When emergency crews arrived, they found Lehman in the vehicle, police said.

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni was called to the scene, and an investigation into the cause the the crash is ongoing.

Hunter had a passion for sports — he played football throughout his time at Ephrata High School, despite never winning a game. He was twice named a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three all-star on defense, where he played inside linebacker.

"He was very dedicated," his mom said.

He dominated at volleyball, though, and was named a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two all-star in 2015 and 2016.

"But he wasn't cocky," his mom said.

And he had just started snowboarding, his mom said. He had plans to visit Vermont in the near future.

Lehman's mother said that he also loved Christ, and hoped that other's would find God through his death.

"We're not guaranteed tomorrow," she said.

Police said they are still investigating the crash, though initial indications identify speed as a contributing factor.

Anyone with further information concerning the crash is encouraged to call Sgt. Rodney King at 717-733-0965.