'We're hurting. But we don't question God.': Family of man shot and killed in Lancaster turns to faith and forgives

Pedro Almodovar Jr.'s family doesn't know why he was shot to death while he sat in an SUV on Howard Avenue on Monday.

But as Pentecostal Christians, they don't believe it's their place to question.

"We have a day when we come and we have a day when we go. And God saw my brother's pain, my brother's struggle, and he called him up to him," his sister, Madeline Almodovar, 37, said in an interview Wednesday at her parents' home, where her brother had been living.

"That's how I'm accepting it."

Nor does it matter to them how the 36 year died.

"It could have been natural causes or whatever. When God says it's your turn to go, it's your turn to go," said Mita Sanchez, 45, Pedro's biological cousin who refers to herself as his sister because of their closeness.

"When he got shot 14 years ago, that wasn't his time to go. As you see, he survived that ... Trust me, we're hurting. But we don't question God," Sanchez said.

A troubled past

Almodovar was no stranger to trouble.

In May 2003 he was arrested for firing a gun and pistol-whipping a person during a fight in the city. In August 2004, he was arrested for stabbing a teenager in the face.

In 2005, a rival drug dealer shot Almodovar in the face over a debt, according to newspaper archives. Then, after Almodovar started to run away but fell, the dealer shot him again in the back of the head.

And Almodovar was in and out of state prison since February 2006, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

In 2011, Almodovar was charged with aggravated assault after kicking and seriously injuring two Lancaster city police officers. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two to four years in prison in April 2013.

He was released in June 2016 to Lancaster County probation and his probation was supposed to end April 2021.

His past behind him

Despite his criminal past, his family said as far as they knew, he had been staying out trouble since his release.

Madeline Almodovar said her brother had Tourette's, a nervous system disorder involving repetitive movements or unwanted sounds, and attention deficit disorder.

That made him easily influenced, she said.

"My brother was never a bad person. He was just vulnerable to his surroundings. But those who really knew Pedro and got to really meet my brother, my brother left a legacy and that's love. Love through the pain," she said.

The 2005 shooting left Almodovar disabled and unable to work, his family said. He also had post-traumatic stress disorder from it.

His family was still working on funeral plans Wednesday.

Madeline Almodovar and Sanchez said they want Pedro remembered as someone willing to help anyone.

"And if it was a dollar my brother had in his pocket, that dollar was yours if you needed it," Madeline Almodovar said. "... regardless of the past or whatever, my brother had no hate in any bone in his body."

He also loved to fish, particularly on the Susquehanna River.

Forgiveness

Raymond L. Speller, 38, is charged with homicide in Almodovar's death.

He was released from federal prison in April 2018 after serving a minimum 15-year sentence on felony possession of a firearm charge.

"To Raymond Speller, the one that took my brother's life: I forgive him, even if it hurts," Madeline Almodovar said. "And the only thing that I want to happen to him is to repent, so the lord can have mercy on his soul."

Sanchez, however, said she is not ready to forgive yet.

Speaking in Spanish which Sanchez translated, Pedro's mother, Gloria Almodovar, said she has pain in her heart for losing her son, but she knows he's in heaven.

And she wants Speller to open his heart to God.

God bless him, added Aldmodovar's father, Pedro Almodovar, who is a Pentecostal minister.