Breathtaking. Unifying. Impactful.

Those are just some of the words local college students used to describe a rally outside the United States Supreme Court Tuesday in Washington, D.C., as justices heard arguments regarding whether to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Hundreds of immigration advocates — including 16 Franklin & Marshall College students — swarmed the nation’s capital as the nation’s top jurists pondered whether to side with President Donald Trump and revoke privileges from more than 700,000 DACA recipients.

The program, created by former President Barack Obama in 2012, granted qualified immigrants who came to the U.S. before they were 16 years old temporary residency and work privileges. However, the Trump administration in 2017 announced it would phase out the program, setting various court battles in motion.

“If DACA went away, my worker authorization would be gone. I would not be able to work. I would not be able to afford things for my family and my livelihood would be at risk,” Cheska Mae Perez, 22, told LNP from D.C.

Perez’s family emigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines when she was 6 years old. A computer science major, Perez has taken a leave of absence from F&M to work on U.S. Sen. Corey Booker’s presidential campaign.

I'm one of 700K+ DACA recipientsDACA has allowed me to support my parents & siblings, get a driver's license, start my career, & go to college on a full scholarshipI'm at the Supreme Court today to say #HomeIsHere not only for me and my family, but for all in my community pic.twitter.com/QLfn7cBY6n — Cheska Mae Perez (@CheskaMaeP) November 12, 2019

On Tuesday, she joined fellow F&M students — many of them also DACA recipients — at the rally.

Dereck Retana, an F&M senior and biology major who came to the U.S. from Guatemala when he was 8, said he hopes the rally demonstrates “that this is a very important issue and this is something that should not be taken lightly.”

Much of the rhetoric surrounding immigration, he said, has separated immigrants into two groups: good and bad.

Trump, for example, tweeted Tuesday morning that many “people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals.”

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Other critics of the program say it rewards illegal immigration and hurts American workers.

Retana, though, had a different message: “We are what a good immigrant should be like, going to school, starting businesses and contributing to the economy,” he said.

One of the most compelling moments of Tuesday’s rally, students said, was when a large group of immigrants exited the Supreme Court and walked, hand-in-hand, down the court steps. A chant, “Home is here,” rang out.

“It gives me hope. It really does,” said Michelle Mora, 22, an F&M senior who came to the U.S. from Costa Rica when she was 6. “Because I see how many people are passionate about this.”

No decision was made after Tuesday’s argument — and one isn’t expected for months. But students said they’re in this for the long haul.

“We are part of this country,” Mora said. “We do contribute, and we’re going to remain here and we’re going to keep fighting.”