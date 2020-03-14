A board governing public sewer operations in Sadsbury Township has four new members, who were appointed Thursday, little less than a week after the board was left entirely vacant when its former members resigned.

A revolving door of Sadsbury Township Municipal Authority members has become somewhat commonplace on the board, which has been plagued by mismanagement, debt and billing issues.

That’s according to Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County manager Michele Neckermann, who said the new appointments, which include two township supervisors, are necessary to remedy the ongoing problems.

“We need to get this thing up and running,” she said.

Entire board resigns

Former authority board members Sue Hutt, Mitchell Moore and Tom Steckler all resigned last week, two on Friday and one on Saturday. The board is supposed to have five members. There were already two vacancies.

In a joint resignation letter, Hutt and Moore admitted they were not qualified to continue in their positions.

“We feel that we are unable to properly perform our duties at this time,” the letter reads. “In our little time, we have learned a lot ... but apparently not enough to serve the residents as should be expected from a person holding an office of trust.”

In his letter, Steckler said he had no intention of being the only holdover on the board.

“This job is impossible for one person to handle,” he wrote. “Also, the recent turmoil and ‘political posturing’ has made it impossible for the board, even with five members, to accomplish its mission.”

Debt

The resignations followed a March 3 township supervisors meeting, at which supervisors’ Chairman James Ranck called attention to ongoing billing issues.

Sadsbury’s public system is so small that Neckermann estimates it serves only 7% of the township’s population. Most of the rural township’s approximately 3,400 residents have on-lot septic tanks, she said.

The authority has no employees or building to work out of, Neckermann said, adding that board members had sometimes tried to perform administrative duties in-house.

Management of the operation has not always gone well, she said, and that has sometimes led to unnecessary debts.

Neckermann estimates the authority’s total debt stretches upward of $1 million.

‘Fair amount of mismanagement’

“There’s been a fair amount of mismanagement through the years,” Ranck said earlier this week.

Officials were clear that many of those problems predated the most recently resigned members.

However, Ranck said he hoped those board members who resigned would be able to make improvements. That’s why their resignations upset him, he said.

“I’m thoroughly disappointed in the committee,” referring to the former members.

Attempts to reach Moore, Hutt and Steckler ahead of the Thursday meeting were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, Ranck was among the four new members to join the board. Supervisor Gene Lamme and residents Dick Kolb and John Marbach also were appointed. There is still one vacancy. All but Marbach has served on the authority before.

Neckermann said she will serve in a temporary administrative role at the authority until May. The township will bill the authority $20 per hour for her work.

Also, Acuity Advisors and CPAs LLP of Lancaster was hired to perform billing and accounting services for the authority.

“It’s time to reorganize and get things back on track,” Ranck said.