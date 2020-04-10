Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni wakes up every day not knowing how many more people will die because of COVID-19.

He can’t see his three sons.

His staff in the coroner’s office is tired, fatigued by the workload a pandemic brings. He’s working to make sure his employees, both in the coroner’s office and in his three county medical facilities, has the protective equipment they need.

It’s been a tough month for the coroner of one of the state’s largest counties.

So far, 2020 has been the heaviest workload for Diamantoni’s office since he became county coroner 12 years ago, he said Wednesday in an interview over the video-conferencing app Zoom.

“This is continuous. This is occurring every single day,” he said of the pandemic. “And it doesn’t appear that there’s any end in sight in the very near future.”

The predictions of the peak and surge of the pandemic vary by region and change daily. In New York City, for example, the death toll has overwhelmed the city’s hospitals, morgues and funeral homes. Diamantoni doesn’t think that would be an issue in Lancaster, at least for now. The coroner’s office can hold up to 40 bodies, he said, and there are enough funeral homes in the county that he doesn’t expect a shortage of morgue space.

Lancaster County’s death toll is quickly climbing, though. And the highly-contagious disease is unlike influenza, which accounts for 12 to 15 deaths in Lancaster County every year, Diamantoni said, because it’s not only more contagious, but potentially more deadly.

The county’s first COVID-19 victim died March 27. As of Thursday, less than 2 weeks later, 33 people have died. The county has one of the state’s highest per-capita death rates, with 6.05 deaths per 100,000 residents. That’s the sixth-highest in the state, behind Monroe, Pike, Beaver, Lackawanna and Northampton.

Why is the county’s death toll so high?

“I think a big part of it is the number of extended-care facilities — or nursing homes — that are in Lancaster County,” Diamantoni, who has been a physician for the past 35 years, said. There are 32 nursing home facilities in the county, with a handful of other extended care facilities, like assisted living and personal care homes.

Manheim Township, the county's most populous suburb, has had the most COVID-19-related deaths. That doesn’t put the general population more at risk there, though. The township has a larger concentration of nursing homes and extended care facilities than the rest of the county, Diamantoni said.

COVID-19 deaths, by the numbers Total deaths: 33 Female: 15 Male: 18 Ages: 52 to 96. 22 of the 33 were in their 80 18 died in extended-care facilities 14 died in hospitals 1 died at home

The county also has been aggressive in testing, he said. “So I think we’re identifying more individuals, and I think we may identify more COVID-related deaths as a result of that.”

But the pandemic is taking a toll on his staff.

“We need to be prepared for any number of deaths that occur on any given day,” Diamantoni said of his nine investigators. “For us, we just work as hard as we can with the staff that we have. … My death investigators are committed and focused. But they’re getting tired, and they’re getting fatigued as a result of the workload and the additional requirements."

What challenges exist in testing and protective equipment?

There’s no clear way to determine that COVID-19 was the sole cause of death.

“I’m sure there are many cases in the community that aren’t being identified as COVID illness, and I’m sure there are deaths in the community that are not being certified as COVID deaths, because we just aren’t doing the testing, and we may not know," Diamantoni said.

In the last week, the coroner’s office has been able to get post-mortem test kits. But separating deaths from underlying medical conditions that were made worse by COVID-19 and deaths that are caused solely because of COVID-19 is a tricky process.

“We have to make the determination whether or not this is an exacerbation of their lung disease (for example) or this was a COVID infection that caused their death,” Diamantoni said.

The coroner’s office has not yet performed autopsies on people who have been certified as a COVID-19-related death.

"We have not needed to do any autopsies on COVID-19 victims because our job as death investigators — and my job as a coroner — is to certify the cause of death and the manner of death,” he said. “And if we have enough information to do that, with confidence, we don’t need to bring those individuals in for an autopsy.”

The death investigators are accustomed to always wearing personal protective equipment and treating every death as if the victim is infected, Diamantoni said.

But “in this case, because the virus is airborne ... we have to have appropriate masks or respirators to prevent inhalation of the virus at the scene, and we need appropriate eye protective equipment so that an airborne virus would not enter the body through the eye,” Diamantoni said. In some cases, death investigators have been wearing one-time-use, chemical-resistant, full-body Tyvek suits – about $20 each -- rather than just a gown.

Diamantoni said the coroner’s office has enough personal protective equipment for the next couple of weeks. But without any idea when the deaths will end, making sure there’s enough equipment is an ongoing worry.

For him, the problem of protective equipment extends to his three county medical practices.

“This is difficult because most times, you don’t end up picking up the flu being in the same room as somebody who had the flu. It’s possible, but not as likely,” he said. “With this particular virus, even somebody having a conversation — not even just coughing or sneezing — just having a conversation, can end up causing (the) aerosolized virus to be in the air.”

The coroner in quarantine

The way COVID-19 spreads – and kills – has meant self-quarantining for the coroner. He’s self-quarantining as much as possible to avoid potentially spreading the disease to his family.

Diamantoni has three sons – 14 year-old twins and a 19-year-old. One of his sons has congenital heart disease and has undergone several surgeries.

He hasn’t been able to see them in weeks.

“My concern is that he may have more difficulty tolerating illness than most other young people. I don’t want to risk that he may become ill,” Diamantoni said.

Diamantoni can't completely self isolate, because his job as coroner and job as a physician require him to be around people and try to help people, but he said he's doing the best that possible.

“Like everybody, I’m socially distancing from many people who are very important in my life," he said. I’m choosing not to spend as much time — or any time at this point — with them.”