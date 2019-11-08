Franklin & Marshall sophomore Maceo Whatley, center, cries while embracing another student during a rally at Hartman Green on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Whatley said he's not mad at anyone, but hurting and appalled the Franklin & Marshall would tolerate the racist actions.
Students hold up a letter from the Franklin & Marshall administration during a rally at Hartman Green on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college.
Brian Lac, a senior at Franklin & Marshall, speaks to the crowd during a rally at Hartman Green on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college.
Students yell out during a rally at Hartman Green on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Franklin & Marshall head soccer coach Dan Wagner speaks at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college, which included athletes from the school.
Theliah Hutson, a sophomore at Franklin & Marshall, speaks during a rally to show support of people of color on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
A student-athlete on the basketball team speaks at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college, which included athletes from the school. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Van Gosse, a professor of history and Africana studies speaks at a to rally and show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Students hold hands at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Cameron B. Wesson, provost and dean of faculty, speaks to the crowd during a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Theliah Hutson, a sophomore at Franklin & Marshall, speaks during a rally to show support of people of color on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
A student-athlete on the basketball team speaks at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college, which included athletes from the school. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Van Gosse, a professor of history and Africana studies speaks at a to rally and show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Students hold hands at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Cameron B. Wesson, provost and dean of faculty, speaks to the crowd during a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
The Brooklyn, New York, native chose to attend Franklin & Marshall College because of its rich diversity. But so far during her freshman year, Ferdinand said she’s encountered a “crazy” amount of racism.
“It just seems like I’ve been lied to,” she said.
Ferdinand was among a large crowd of students and faculty members who gathered on campus Friday morning to protest racist behavior at the college and the administration’s apparent lack of action.
Protesters were outraged over photos that circulated on social media of a group of students — said to be members of the men’s basketball and soccer teams — wearing culturally offensive costumes.
The costumes embodied Asian, Hispanic and African stereotypes.
Students shared emotionally charged stories of racism they’ve encountered at F&M and expressed frustration over how the college has handled complaints.
“We need more than benches. We need more than sitting out one damn game,” said sophomore Theliah Hutson. “We need change. And change starts now.”
Hutson is a member of the college’s African and Caribbean Association and SISTERS — Sophisticated, Intelligent Sisters Teaching Excellence, Responsibility and Success — club.
Speakers cited the controversial photos and other incidents, such as racist graffiti being scrawled on a dorm room door last month that targeted the Asian community.
“This is urgent,” Vi Bui, a junior and president of the Asian American Alliance, said. “We need structural change, and we also need consequences for these students.”
‘They’re good people’
A few college administrators spoke at the rally. One of them was athletic director Patricia Epps, who said while she appreciated the students speaking up, the college is handling the situation internally.
College provost Cam Wesson explained his eagerness to learn more about F&M’s culture and how it can improve, saying he would clear his schedule Thursday and Friday to hear student concerns.
The college has previously announced it was conducting a campus climate survey until Nov. 15, hiring a director of diversity, equity and inclusion and creating a bias reporting system to go live in the spring 2020 semester.
The men’s soccer coach, Dan Wagner, attended but was interrupted several times when he defended his students.
“I know these guys,” he said. “And they’re good people.”
The crowd, meanwhile, interjected, "Hold them responsible!"
The soccer coach asked the impassioned group to remain civil, saying his players have received death threats.
The men’s basketball interim head coach, Nick Nichay, did not make an appearance. Longtime coach Glenn Robinson retired Tuesday.
A handful of basketball players attended, however.
Franklin & Marshall head soccer coach Dan Wagner speaks at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college, which included athletes from the school.
Theliah Hutson, a sophomore at Franklin & Marshall, speaks during a rally to show support of people of color on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
A student-athlete on the basketball team speaks at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college, which included athletes from the school. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Van Gosse, a professor of history and Africana studies speaks at a to rally and show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Students hold hands at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Cameron B. Wesson, provost and dean of faculty, speaks to the crowd during a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Franklin & Marshall head soccer coach Dan Wagner speaks at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college, which included athletes from the school.
Theliah Hutson, a sophomore at Franklin & Marshall, speaks during a rally to show support of people of color on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
A student-athlete on the basketball team speaks at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college, which included athletes from the school. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Van Gosse, a professor of history and Africana studies speaks at a to rally and show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Students hold hands at a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
Cameron B. Wesson, provost and dean of faculty, speaks to the crowd during a rally to show support of people of color at Hartman Green on Franklin & Marshall’s campus on Friday, November 8, 2019. The rally was to show support of people of color in light of recent racial incidents at the college. Hundreds of students, adults and faculty showed up for the rally.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
An apology
Junior Justin Kupa apologized on the team’s behalf, calling the actions of his teammates “stupid” and “ignorant.” He said his team is willing to meet with student leaders to discuss how to move forward.
“They need to see who they affected and what they caused,” he said before someone in the crowd shouted, “Where they at now?”
.@tylohrphoto and I are at Franklin & Marshall College where students and faculty are rallying in support of people of color. Here’s one faculty member who helped organize it. pic.twitter.com/kOG1qaZ2sA