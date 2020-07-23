Do teachers feel safe returning to school buildings in a few weeks despite the threat of COVID-19?

The answer isn't so simple.

With the beginning of school just a few weeks away, there remains myriad questions regarding how schools can safely resume in-person instruction. And perhaps most at risk as schools reopen are teachers, some of whom are already more prone to infection because of age or other health factors.

Teachers meeting virtually with LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editor Suzanne Cassidy discussed this and more in an hourlong discussion about possibly reopening schools this fall.

Here are three takeaways from the conversation.

Do teachers feel safe?

“Relatively," said McCaskey Campus math teacher Steve Heffner said.

That, however, depends on how well health and safety guidelines — which continue to evolve at the state and federal levels — are followed, the teachers said. And that’s where things get murky.

Will kids wear masks responsibly? How are teachers supposed to keep students six feet apart? What about hallways and cafeterias? How are schools supposed to find substitutes, already few and far between, for sick teachers?

“We have a lot of questions and not many answers, so there’s just a lot on our shoulders right now with the unknowns," Conestoga Valley Middle School science teacher Kerry Mulvihill said.

“Do we feel safe? There’s a lot of unknowns that make it so it’s not so safe," McCaskey Campus technology teacher Bryan Hower added.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More funding needed

One massive help would be more federal funding, teachers said.

Schools are awaiting a second wave of emergency funding from federal lawmakers. Lancaster County schools got about $15 million in federal stimulus money this spring. That puts a minor dent in the up to $46 million in projected revenue losses this upcoming year for county schools.

Teachers on the video meeting pleaded with Congress to put partisan politics aside and swiftly pass another coronavirus relief bill to help purchase personal protective equipment and other necessities to help mitigate risk.

"The fact that we’re spending so much time just listening to and trying to sift through the rhetoric that’s come from both sides of the political spectrum on this issue is just embarrassing to me," Heffner said.

Parents can help, too

Teachers asked parents to be supportive of their kids and patient with educators as the fall nears.

Take your kids’ temperature before school, they said. If it’s high, keep them home. And instill healthy habits, such as mask-wearing and hand-washing, in children, which can make it easier to prevent problems at school, they said.

"We need all hands on deck," Landisville Intermediate Center teacher and Hempfield Education Association President Rik Appleby said.

"We need a little grace, because things are going to change," Hower said. "The virus is going to change it for us."