A Lancaster city police officer fatally shot a man following a call for a domestic disturbance on Sunday evening in Lancaster city, leading to a night full of protests and a demand for answers.

The 27-year-old man, Ricardo Munoz, was shot after brandishing a knife and running after a police officer. Here is the body camera footage; viewer discretion advised.

Munoz's body laid on the sidewalk for nearly four hours while district attorney's office investigated the incident. The heightened police presence quickly drew a crowd.

Lancaster city officials have commented on the incident. Read their comments below.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace

STATEMENT FROM MAYOR SORACE: This has been a heartbreaking day for our city. I grieve for the loss of life and know that there are more questions to be answered as the investigation continues. 1/4 — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancpa) September 14, 2020

Councilor Amanda Bakay

Councilman Ismail Smith Wade-El

Lancaster city councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El https://t.co/P3K2nOA22z — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams

“A police-involved shooting has significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets. However, I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing.”

We will do our best to release details about the incident in a timely manner. We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and well-being of our citizens and neighborhoods."

