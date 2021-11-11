At first glance, Abraham and Katrina Avilés seem like an unlikely pair.

He is outgoing. She’s more reserved. He is tall. She has a petite frame. He comes from Bronx, New York. She is from Wilmington, North Carolina.

As fate would have it, they found their way to Lancaster County, and their differences, or rather their desire to make a difference, are far more alike than either would admit.

Their passion for service and adventure in a post-9/11 era is what drew them together as members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Today - Veterans Day - the couple will raise the flag at their daughter’s school and will accompany her class on a field trip, followed by a meal at a local restaurant.

The couple met in 2008 while they were in pre-deployment training. Motivated by their grasp on the new reality caused by the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, they both volunteered to be deployed with a unit going to Iraq, where they served for a year.

“The reality of Sept. 11 was the push I needed. I basically grew tired of just watching the news unfold on television. I knew I needed to do more to defend my country,” Abraham Avilés, 44, said.

Katrina Avilés, 33, shared his sentiment, but she also had a more personal motivation.

“I wanted to serve my community and my country, but everyone, including some people in my family, kept telling me that I couldn’t do it, that I was too small and too frail to even handle basic training. I needed to prove to myself and them that I could,” she said.

She had no way of knowing then that the military service, and eventually her life, would be defined by her experience in Iraq.

They were based at Camp Taji, also known as Camp Cooke, a military installation used by Iraqi and coalition forces. The camp is located in a rural region north of Baghdad.

Katrina Avilés served in the command center, while her husband was a supply specialist dealing with logistics, inventory and care of weapons and other equipment.

“I felt excitement and disbelief that I was being deployed to Iraq, but I was not afraid. Putting our boots on the ground was like a rude wake-up call, but we knew what to do and how to do it. We knew we had a job to do and went about getting it done,” Katrina Avilés said.

At some point during their deployment, their base camp became the target of a mortar attack.

“I was at the command center and couldn’t leave. That was probably the time when I felt the most fear, not knowing if my team was OK,” she said “My unit was my family.”

Everyone survived the attack.

Katrina Avilés said joining the military was one of the best life choices she’s ever made.

“We loved our time there. If we had to, we would do it again,” she said.

Katrina and Abraham Avilés served in the Army for six and 11 years, respectively. That part of their lives is over, but they say the discipline and experiences they gained have never stopped shaping their lives.

The couple dated for over two years and married in 2012. They live in East Lampeter Township with their 11-year-old daughter.

“We definitely have a more structured life than before because of our time in the military. Having the type of discipline we had in the military made it a lot easier. We learned to appreciate what we have, the American way of life and our freedoms,” Abraham Avilés said.

Most recently, his wife used her military training to rescue one of her neighbors from his burning home, carrying him on her back to safety.

Together, the couple have served in missions during Hurricane Sandy and winter emergencies throughout Pennsylvania. They remain connected to other veterans and members of their unit, and have opened their home to friends in need.

“That’s just another way of serving,” Abraham Avilés said.