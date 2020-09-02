'We don't know what to do': Lancaster family worried as Pa. eviction moratorium expires, court filings restart

Sherry Pritz and Jorge Cruz, of Lancaster city, have no idea where their family of four will be living next month.

When COVID-19 forced Cruz, 49, to leave his part-time job and stay home to take care of their 1- and 11 year-old boys, it started a domino effect. Cruz, due to underlying health conditions, was also concerned about catching the virus when someone at his work tested positive early on in the pandemic.

Unable to make all of April’s rent on time due to their now reduced income, the couple said they let their landlord know it would be late. But by Easter Sunday, April 12, their landlord had enough.

“He came over here yelling and screaming at us, cussing us out, telling us he wanted his money,” said Pritz, a 39-year-old who earns $11 an hour at her full-time security job. They explained to their landlord that they had half of April’s rent and were waiting 24 hours for Cruz’s disability check to be deposited to pay the full amount, Pritz said.

“He told us no, I want you out May 30th,” she said.

As long as the statewide moratorium on evictions was in place, Pritz and Cruz said they felt that they had the time to keep trying to find assistance, applying to apartments and trying to figure something out. But that sense of security has ended for them and many others throughout the state.

With the moratorium on evictions ended Tuesday and Gov. Tom Wolf announcing he has no power to extend the ban, renters like Pritz and Cruz hope the state Legislature will step in. But with no promise of legislative intervention soon, local social service agencies like The Eviction Prevention Network in Lancaster County’s are prepared for the worst.

There is reason to believe they will be busy very soon.

Robin Wiessmann, the executive director of the state’s housing and finance agency, said in a press conference Tuesday that an estimated 400,000 Pennsylvanians can’t make August and September rent payments.

And, as of late afternoon Tuesday, just hours after the eviction ban expired, at least 51 landlord-tenant complaints had been filed at magisterial district justice offices across Lancaster County. Paperwork had not been filed involving Pritz and Cruz. Landlord-tenant complaints filed at these offices are the first step in the eviction process, but not all complaints result in evictions.

Pritz and Cruz said their landlord tried to get them to leave several times during the pandemic, even refusing $1,700 — enough for one and a half months of rent — unless they moved. In June, the situation got so heated that they called the police. Lancaster City Bureau of Police spokesman Lt. Bill Hickey confirmed that police had been dispatched to their address on June 2 for an “aid and assist.” Their landlord declined to comment.

Social services rally to help

A local network of advocates and agencies have been preparing for months to mitigate the surge of evictions when the moratorium ended and landlords could restart filing.

Last week, the Lancaster County Commissioners approved $200,000 from county CARES dollars for the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority to add additional funding to the state’s rental assistance program, which the authority administers

Even with the additional funding from the county, advocates are still concerned that the state program is too limited and not reaching enough individuals struggling to pay rent. In addition a $750 per month rent cap, the program also requires individuals to already be in arrears to qualify and their landlord has to be willing to participate.

The Eviction Prevention Network, a group of local agencies established to help tenants avoid evictions started in 2019, is trying to fill the gaps the state program creates.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the network has been scaling up and now includes 13 partners and has secured about $1 million, according to Michael McKenna, president of Tabor Community Services. Tabor and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership (LHOP) are leading the network of organizations in their response.

If a tenant applies through the state program but does not qualify, the county housing agency will refer the applicant to EPN for assistance, McKenna said. The network tries to fit individuals with private, federal and state money that they can access to stay afloat, he said.

“Between now and September 30th (when the state program ends), EPN is still encouraging all people at risk of eviction to start with” with the rental assistance program through the authority, McKenna said. “After September 30th, the best, most straightforward way for people to get connected to help close to where they live would be to call 211.”

McKenna said the network's goal is to make sure people “aren't falling through the cracks.”

Even with the networks of organizations, churches and programs offering assistance, Pritz and Cruz said they couldn’t access any help because Pritz is still working full-time.

“I tried so many places,” Cruz said. “We don't know what to do ... COVID-19 really messed everything up.”

Legislature to consider options

With the Legislature back in session this week, advocates are hoping to see some action to help renters facing evictions.

“I think we should extend the moratorium until we can figure out that everybody is safe and secure,” Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla of Lancaster said recently. Sturla said he would support an amended fix that doesn’t hurt landlords, but prevents a homelessness crisis.

A bill that would extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for 60 days past when the Pennsylvania’s pandemic-related state of emergency is lifted has been sitting in the senate’s judiciary committee since April. On Monday, House Democrats released a package of 10 bills to address the end of the moratorium.

State senators Scott Martin, R., Martic Township, and Ryan Aument, R., Landisville, said they are willing to have discussions about the flaws in the state relief program and the eviction moratorium, but they are disappointed in the governor’s handling of the situation.

“Despite his continued insistence that he has the absolute unilateral authority to rule through executive order throughout this prolonged emergency declaration, the governor has, at the 11th hour, alerted the General Assembly that he no longer believes that authority exists for one aspect of his response,” Aument said.

In letters to the state House of Representatives and the state Senate last week, Wolf said limits to his powers under the Emergency Service management code make extending the moratorium “not a viable option” for him and relief “must be a product of the Legislature.”

But for Pritz and Cruz, the changes may not come fast enough. They are ready to fight the eviction in court with the help of an attorney from MidPenn Legal Services in Lancaster, a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals.

“We have nowhere to go,” Pritz said. “Are we ever going to hit the surface and be able to breathe again?”