'We don't want any change': Conoy Township aims to stand against new gun laws

Every time Stephen Mohr bought a pickup, his wife would cringe as he drilled holes into the brand-new vehicle so he could hang his gun rack.

“You did that before you even scraped the price sticker off from the car dealer,” he said.

Mohr, who’s served as a Conoy Township supervisor for 35 years, said vehicles with gun racks sporting firearms were common in the rural township along the Susquehanna River whose northern border is a mile east of Three Mile Island.

It’s a landscape dominated by agricultural land and open space, where hunting and target shooting are regular pastimes. Mohr guesses that 80 percent of the township’s 3,400 residents live in a home with firearms. Last November, 68.3 percent of the township’s registered voters were Republicans.

“Not everybody’s a hunter,” Mohr, 69, said, adding that many residents keep guns simply for home protection. “What they like is that they are allowed to do what they want.”

It’s those people that Mohr had in mind last week, when he and a majority of his fellow supervisors proposed making Conoy Township a Second Amendment sanctuary municipality.

The supervisors are considering a resolution that would prohibit the use of township funds or personnel to support future federal and state laws they believe would violate their constitutional right to own and carry firearms. Existing laws would be exempt.

Reluctance to change

“We don’t want any changes,” Mohr said.

That reluctance to change is something of a defining characteristic in Conoy Township, specifically its population centers, the tiny towns of Falmouth and Bainbridge.

And that feeling is clear in Ginrich’s Food Market, a mom-and-pop grocery and Conoy staple that has stood on Hill Street for decades.

Longtime resident Marcia Cotterman, stood behind the store’s lone checkout counter this week, remembering how the community rallied around the business when developers hoped to build a Dollar General nearby.

Those plans eventually went away, she said.

“I don’t think people here like change, especially us old folks,” Cotterman, 63, said. “We don’t even have a red light.”

To Cotterman, Bainbridge is a bastion of old-fashioned life and small-town ideals. It’s a tight-knit community, where neighbors are quick to offer help in times of crisis and where children can roam freely, riding bikes and bouncing balls as they walk to the local ice cream shop.

The children are always safe, Cotterman said, attributing that safety at least in part to responsible and widespread gun ownership that keeps criminals away.

Gun ownership is advertised daily to both Conoy residents and the hundreds of visitors attracted to the riverside Koser Park and nearby Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, which stretches 14 miles from Falmouth to Columbia. At the park and across the township, signs have been posted: “Welcome to Conoy Township. This is not a gun-free zone.”

“We sort of like those signs,” Cotterman said of the messages that went up in 2015, attracting national attention.

She isn’t alone.

‘Our rights are being taken away’

On President’s Day, about a dozen people spent the afternoon sipping drinks inside the Bainbridge Inn across North Front Street from Koser Park.

They’d heard about the supervisors’ Second Amendment sanctuary proposal, and they were supportive.

“You need to protect yourself and your family,” said Deb Coder, a longtime township resident, who paused to smoke a cigarette on the bar’s front porch.

Another bar patron, Mark Garber, said the same, applauding the supervisors for standing up for gun ownership.

“It’s important because every day, our rights are being taken away,” Garber said.

Elected officials, like Conoy Township supervisor Gina Mariani, fear the loss of gun ownership rights, as well.

She has said she’s the one who approached Mohr with the Second Amendment sanctuary idea after attending a pro-gun rally in Virginia, where the state Legislature recently passed a red flag law, which allows police to temporarily confiscate firearms from gun owners who a court decides are a danger to themselves or others.

Mariani, 59, said she fears similar laws could be on the way in Pennsylvania. That’s especially true, she said, after Gov. Tom Wolf mentioned support for gun laws during his budget address earlier this month.

“We know it’s coming to Pennsylvania sooner or later, so we are just preparing,” she said.

The way Mohr sees it, township officials need to issue the resolution as an answer to Wolf’s perceived anti-gun rhetoric.

He described the opposing sides as roosters, posturing and dancing to show dominance. Almost always, he said, the roosters calm down without any conflict. The resolution, Mohr said, is needed just in case new gun laws become a reality.

‘Some sort of hysteria’

That argument is flawed, according to Justin Risser, 36, the newest and youngest of the township’s five Republican supervisors. Risser, a gun owner, has opposed the Second Amendment sanctuary plan. He said he believes it’s foolish to spend time and money on a resolution opposing laws that don’t even exist.

After all, he said, it’s not township officials’ role to overstep federal and state lawmakers when it comes to making or enforcing rules about firearms.

“This is some sort of hysteria that people buy into,” he said.

Mohr said he respects Risser’s opinion, though he disagrees.

Risser’s fears are valid, according to Conoy solicitor Bernadette Hohenadel, who said the proposed resolution could open the township to lawsuits from people who might challenge the selective enforcement of laws.

Conoy is covered by Susquehanna Regional Police Department, which also serves East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough. All three communities fund the department, and a commission made up of representatives from each oversees its operations.

So far there is no clear indication that the other municipalities will join Conoy in promoting sanctuary status.

“I think it could make it a little confusing,” Hohenadel said.

Susquehanna Regional’s police chief could not be reached this week, but Marietta Mayor Harold Kulman said he expects officers to enforce all current and future laws despite any Second Amendment sanctuary designations.

Upholding the law is their job, he said.

Still, Hohenadel said she was told to prepare the Conoy resolution, and Mohr said he’d like to vote on it next month.

Along with the legal confusion, Risser said he knows all of the gun-related publicity is painting the township in a bad light. He’s heard their municipal neighbors referring to Conoy Township residents as “rednecks” and “hillbillies.”

Mariani’s heard the same, and she had a message for Conoy’s critics.

“We are not rednecks,” she said. “We are just people who believe in the Second Amendment.”

