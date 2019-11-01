On Halloween, two Lancaster-born sisters who now call themselves “The Justice Twins” stood in front of a crowd of more than 200 middle school girls in Lancaster city and told them it’s OK to be afraid.

Life can be scary, they said, especially for two girls growing with a mother who fell into alcoholism, drug use and abusive relationships, and a father who wasn’t around.

That’s how Shaniece and Shanae Cole — now Hollywood producers who soon will have their own Nickelodeon show, “Nick on the Street” — grew up before their grandparents started raising them in seventh grade.

“Our upbringing was all rocky, but we didn’t let our circumstances define us,” Shanae Cole told the group of students.

The twins were keynote speakers for the fourth annual Teenage Girls Empowerment Summit, held Thursday at The Ware Center in Lancaster. More than 200 seventh grade girls from School District of Lancaster, Lancaster Mennonite and La Academia Partnership Charter School participated.

The event featured guest speakers such as Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, Millersville University first lady Judith Wubah, School District of Lancaster director of schools Abie Benitez, renowned personal trainer and life coach Wayne Mutata and the event’s founder, Vondol Hammond.

“This day is about them growing,” Hammond told LNP.

Following a morning’s worth of motivational speeches and an emotional performance by Nyeema Roberson, president of Millersville University’s Footprints Dance Ministry, students attended breakout sessions related to self-identity, personal safety, bullying, mindfulness and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

“I think it was amazing because they went through some of the things I’m going through,” said Reynolds Middle School student Mariah Deleon of the Cole sisters. “They showed me I can have a future.”

Wheatland Middle School student Veronica Valero said she also felt inspired by the sisters’ story.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It makes me feel like if they did it, I can do it, too,” she said.

The Cole twins said they learned to use their pain for fuel as, together, they pursued their dreams of working in the entertainment industry.

“No matter what we did, we always kept each other in mind,” Shaniece Cole said, pausing to collect herself. “Because we knew we wanted a career together.

They focused on their gifts — an inseparable sisterly bond, for instance — rather than their struggles. But it wasn’t easy.

“We did it afraid,” Shanae Cole said.